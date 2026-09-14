HT consumers ask why no nod to purchase power from open market

CHENNAI: Even as Tamil Nadu grapples with power shortages due to high demand, industrial consumers are asking why they are being prevented from buying electricity directly from the power exchange instead of adding to the burden on the state-owned distribution utility.

Renewable energy (RE) developers are also questioning why the state government has not invited fresh applications for new projects since March and why several completed projects are still awaiting grid connectivity.

High-tension (HT) consumers are allowed to buy electricity directly from generators or power exchanges under the open-access system instead of depending entirely on Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). For this, consumers have to obtain a standing clearance from the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) after securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Superintending Engineer concerned.

However, industry sources said the SLDC has not been issuing such clearances since June. As a result, HT consumers who would normally buy part of their requirement from the IEX (Indian Energy Exchange) have had to draw the power from TNPDCL.

According to industry representatives, nearly 1,000 MW of demand that could otherwise have been met through open-access purchases is now being supplied by TNPDCL.