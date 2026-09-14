Kalhatty Ghat road limit for tourist vehicles breached in just 1 hour

NILGIRIS: The heavy influx of tourists to Ooty through the Kalhatty Ghat Road in the Nilgiris has put the authorities between a rock and a hard place. In the first weekend of its implementation, the 200-vehicle limit on tourists allowed on the route was exhausted within the first hour on both Saturday and Sunday with the visitors hoping to enjoy the extended Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend in the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’.

The limit on tourist vehicles on the route between 10 am and 4 pm was imposed by a special division bench of the Madras High Court on August 28 to mitigate impact of vehicular movement on the environment and wildlife. The rule was implemented from September 8, offering relief to local businesses as vehicular movement on the route had been barred since this July. Since implemented, the quota was only exhausted by 3 pm on weekdays.

With the quota running out early on Saturday and Sunday, serpentine queues of cars, maxi cabs and other vehicles were seen stretching several kilometres from the forest department checkpost at Mavanalla. The congestion also caused difficulties for TNSTC bus passengers and local residents travelling between Masinagudi and Ooty. After nearly two hours on Sunday, the waiting tourist vehicles were asked to turn back and take the Gudalur route to reach Ooty instead.

The Madras High Court, in imposing the temporary measure, had noted that tourists are generally unaware of the behaviour and movement patterns of elephants and other wild animals in the area. The restriction will remain in force until the state forest department files a report indicating the actual number of vehicles passing through the Kalhatty Ghat Road from Masinagudi.