Left parties to contest both TN bypolls, rule out backing TVK front

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY : The Left parties, which support the TVK government from the outside, on Sunday announced that they will contest the upcoming bye-elections to two Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu together and would not support any other alliance in the state, including that of the ruling party.

The CPI will contest in the Dharapuram seat, while the CPM will field its candidate in Maduranthagam. Their candidates for the October 6 bypolls are expected to be announced on September 15.

Stating that the Left parties would contest the two seats together, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam said in Tiruchy on Sunday that their decision is against all three alliances in the fray, namely the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-BJP combine and the TVK alliance.

This bypoll has been imposed on public, says CPM

The decision to contest independently would neither affect the TVK government nor benefit the DMK, he clarified, adding that the Left would also continue to support the TVK government from outside.