Mettur Dam level below 90 ft, no pause in outflow, says Water Resources Department

SALEM: Even as the storage level at Mettur Dam has fallen below 90 feet, the water resources department (WRD) has said the discharge into the Cauvery for delta irrigation will continue as announced, even if the reservoir level declines further. The inflow, which had dropped sharply in recent days, has now increased to around 7,600 cusecs, providing some relief amid the declining storage.
As on Sunday evening, the water level stood at 88.39 feet, with storage at 50.832 tmcft. The inflow had increased to 7,598 cusecs, while 12,000 cusecs was being released into the river for delta irrigation. Another 400 cusecs was being released through the Mettur West Bank and Mettur East Bank canals to meet drinking water requirements.
The dam was opened for delta irrigation by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on September 1 after the reservoir crossed the required level following a prolonged delay. After an initial discharge of 3,000 cusecs, the outflow was gradually increased to 5,000 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs on the same day. The discharge was subsequently increased to 12,000 cusecs from September 7.
However, the inflow fell to as low as 1,731 cusecs on September 11, while the outflow was maintained at 12,000 cusecs. With the discharge exceeding the inflow by a significant margin, the storage level began to decline and subsequently fell below the 90-foot mark.
WRD officials said the department was closely monitoring the inflow and storage and that the increased inflow could help maintain the present storage level.
However, officials said the release for delta irrigation would continue even if the storage level falls further. “With the increased inflow now, the storage level of the dam is expected to be maintained. However, even if the inflow comes down subsequently and the storage level falls, water will be released for delta irrigation as announced for 45 days,” an official said.
The official added that water had been released for delta irrigation in previous years even when the reservoir had a considerably lower storage level. “Even in 2023, water was released for delta irrigation even when the storage level fell below 50 feet,” the official said.