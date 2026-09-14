Omni bus operators across TN fined Rs 31 lakh for fleecing passengers during festival season

CHENNAI: The Transport Commissionerate collected Rs 30.77 lakh in taxes and penalties from omni buses for various violations during a three-day special inspection drive across TN, amid complaints of passengers being charged exorbitant fares ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi.

As many as 3,512 omni buses were inspected during the drive, with action initiated against 639 buses for violations. Inspection reports and e-challans were issued. The department fixed Rs 14.39 lakh as compounding fees, while Rs 27.58 lakh was collected as tax payable to TN from omni buses registered in other states. Another Rs 3.19 lakh was collected as penalties.

The drive was launched following complaints of operators charging fares higher than prescribed rates during the festival season. Teams comprising regional transport officers and motor vehicle inspectors are conducting inspections in TN.

Officials said 11 omni buses found charging excess fares on September 12 were subjected to action. The department warned operators that if online tickets booked by passengers were cancelled by bus owners, alternative arrangements must be made for affected passengers. Failure to do so could lead to cancellation of the bus permit.

The inspections will continue until September 16. The department warned that stringent action, including permit cancellation, would be taken against buses found overcharging. Passengers can lodge complaints at 9384808333 or tc.tn@nic.in.