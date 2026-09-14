Price of Madurai Malli shoots up to Rs 1,700/kg

MADURAI: The price of Jasmine (Madurai Malli) has risen to Rs 1,700 per kilogram at the Mattuthavani flower market on Sunday, driven by increased demand ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi on Monday and an auspicious wedding day. It was sold for Rs 500-Rs 700 a few days ago.

Traders said flower prices are likely to remain high over the next few days, with demand expected to increase further ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Meenakshi Amman Temple scheduled for September 17.

On Sunday, pichi (Spanish/wild jasmine) was sold at Rs 1,000 per kg, mullai (jasmine) at Rs 900 and kanakambaram (crossandra) at Rs 1,000. Sevvanthi (chrysanthemum) was priced at Rs 250, sambangi (tuberose) at Rs 300, marigold at Rs 80, rose at Rs 300, button rose at Rs 250 and paneer rose at Rs 350.

Kozhi kondai poo (cockscomb) was sold at Rs 80, arali at Rs 250 and marikozhundhu at Rs 150. Lotus was priced at Rs 50 a flower. The Mattuthavani market receives flowers from several parts of Madurai, including Vadipatti, Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram, Kottampatti, and Alagarkoil etc. Supplies also arrive from Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Theni and Dindigul.

Murugan, treasurer of the Mattuthavani Meenakshi Wholesale Flower Traders Association, said jasmine arrivals were around 2.5 tonnes a day. “Sunday was an auspicious wedding day, and Vinayaka Chaturthi falls on Monday. With the temple consecration approaching, prices are likely to remain high for the next few days,” he said, adding that prices may ease after the onset of Purattasi.

Flower trader Ramachandran said jasmine prices were higher at Nilakottai and Usilampatti flower markets, where a variety had touched Rs 2,500 per kg.

He said the comparatively higher arrivals in Madurai had kept prices below the Rs 2,500 mark. “Had there been any dip in arrivals, prices could have risen further,” he added.