Tamil Nadu awaits Wapcos report to desilt reservoirs

CHENNAI: The TVK government is keen to expedite desilting works in major reservoirs, including Mettur, Vaigai, Amaravathi and Pechiparai, once the Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited (Wapcos) submits its feasibility report on the same.

The DMK government in 2024 entrusted Wapcos — a central public sector enterprise engaged in engineering and consultancy services — with obtaining statutory approvals from various agencies, including clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, preparing a detailed project report (DPR), and conducting a feasibility study.

According to Water Resources Department (WRD) officials, Wapcos is expected to submit the report by December. The report would examine the feasibility, cost, technology and logistics involved in undertaking large-scale desilting works.

Officials said several advanced technologies, including underwater robotic crawlers and modern dredgers, could enable desilting in active reservoirs without disrupting water flow. However, funding and finding space to store dredged material remain major hurdles. “When desilting is taken up in major reservoirs, a massive area is required to store different types of dredged material,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.