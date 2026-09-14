Three underpasses 80% complete on Chengalpattu-Tindivanam NH

CHENNAI: Vehicular congestion on the Chengalpattu-Tindivanam National Highway is likely to ease, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) planning to complete three vehicular underpasses at Padalam, Pukkathurai and Maduranthagam by November-end. A flyover at the Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai highway junction is also expected to be completed by May next year. The works are being executed at a cost of `106 crore.

NHAI officials said the detailed project report (DPR) for six-laning the 68-km Chengalpattu-Tindivanam stretch has been completed. However, the alignment is being reviewed, particularly in connection with the proposed major bridge across the Palar near Mamandur.

Under the project, the existing 20-25-metre-wide highway will be widened to 30-35 metres. Two-lane, 7.5-metre-wide service roads will be provided on either side to cater to local traffic. “This will allow local commuters to travel in both directions on the service roads. Effectively, the corridor will have facilities equivalent to a 10-lane highway,” a senior NHAI official said.

The project also includes a 12-km access-controlled bypass to ease congestion in Chengalpattu and a new bridge across the Palar. The bypass is proposed to begin near Pachaiamman Koil and connect with Pakkam near the Uthiramerur Road junction, officials said.

“The NHAI alignment approval committee and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways have sought additional information, particularly regarding the proposed bridge across the Palar. Tenders will be invited once the required approvals are obtained,” the official added.