TN Higher Education Council to study library facilities in 188 government colleges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) will soon undertake a comprehensive study of library facilities in all 188 government arts and science colleges in the state, amid concerns over poor infrastructure, inadequate digital facilities and a shortage of librarians.

More than 60 government colleges currently function without librarians, while several college libraries lack adequate computers and other facilities, limiting their use as regular academic spaces for students.

The proposed study will assess the overall functioning of libraries, including infrastructure, accessibility, availability of books and digital resources, staffing, funding and student usage. It will also examine how effectively the libraries support teaching, learning and research.

Officials said the exercise will begin with TANSCHE seeking detailed information from all 188 colleges on the present condition of their libraries. Institutions will be asked to provide details of available facilities and resources, staff strength, funding and the extent of student use.

The council will subsequently verify the information through random surveys and field visits to selected colleges. The inspections are intended to provide a clearer picture of conditions on the ground and identify gaps that may not be reflected in the reports submitted by institutions, officials said.