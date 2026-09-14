Tribal man found dead in Gobanari, wild jumbo attack suspected

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old tribal man was found dead to the north of Anaikatti, within the Periyanaickenpalayam Forest Range following a suspected wild elephant attack at Kodungarai Pallam near Gobanari, along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as M Raman, a resident of Colony Pudur.

Following information from local residents about the death of a man around 9.15 am, a team of forest department personnel from the Periyanaickenpalayam range visited the spot. They identified the body and found injuries on it.

Subsequently, officials of the Coimbatore Forest Division informed the Karamadai police, who visited the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination at Mettupalayam government hospital.

Forest officials said the incident could have occurred when Raman was returning home after visiting his sister's house at Seenguli, a nearby tribal village located less than a kilometre away.

"Raman had injuries on his forehead and hip. However, we did not find any major fractures or other significant injuries on the body. The animal could have thrown him, which may have resulted in his death. However, we will know the exact cause only after receiving the postmortem report," said a forest department official.

The official added that compensation would be provided to Raman's family after his death after the elephant attack is confirmed through the autopsy report.