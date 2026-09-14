TVK standing on borrowed legs, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the TVK government of engineering the resignations of two AIADMK MLAs through ‘horse-trading’ to retain power, saying this had led to bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

Taking a jibe at CM Vijay’s recent foreign visit, he questioned the claims that the visit had attracted industrial investments, noting that photographs of the investment meetings had not been released.

“The two MLAs were elected on AIADMK tickets, but they were made to resign through horse-trading to help the TVK government retain power. Now, the same two former AIADMK MLAs have been fielded as TVK candidates,” Palaniswami told reporters in Tiruchy. He was speaking after attending the wedding of AIADMK Tiruchy suburban East district secretary Sivakumar.

“TVK’s government is not standing on its feet; it is standing on borrowed legs,” he said, adding that the administration had come to power without working for the people. He alleged that the government was not listening to public grievances and claimed that the CM had failed to respond to opposition questions on law and order in the Assembly.

On the proposed Secretariat, he said the government should wait until the state’s financial position improves before undertaking the project, as they have said the state has a `10 lakh crore debt.