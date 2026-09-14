Two women killed, man injured as Truck hits two-wheeler near Karur

KARUR: Two women killed, another injured in road accident near Karur Two woman were crushed to death while, the husband of one of the deceased sustained injuries after a truck hit their two wheeler from behind in Karur on Sunday evening.

According to police the deceased were identified as M Vasanthi (54), wife of Muthulingam (64), a farmer and a native of Puthambur Aru Road in Karur district and Jothimani (44) of the same area and the daughter of Muthulingam's elder sister. While Muthulingam sustained injures in the accident.

The couple Muthulingam and Vasanthi were returning home after visiting a relative's house along with Jothimani. While they were approaching near Karuppampalayam on Salem-Madurai National Highways on Sunday evening, a truck bound for Tuticorin which was coming from behind, hit the two wheeler in which the trio were riding.

In the impact all the three fell middle of the road, while the truck run over two women, killing them on the spot as its wheels crushed their heads, while Muthulingam escaped with injuries, police said.

Thanthonimalai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent it to government medical college hospital for post mortem. Muthulingam was undergoing treatment. Police registered a case and are inquiring the incident.