Urban Development Department to launch portal for registered professionals

CHENNAI: With the state taking measures to introduce third-party planning permission for smaller residential, commercial, and industrial buildings by empowering registered engineers, the housing and urban development department recently issued an order to introduce a unified online platform for the registration of architects, engineers, town planners, and others involved in the planning permission process.

The order has directed the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to implement a Single Window Portal (SWP). Only those registered under the new system will be allowed to prepare plans and submit planning applications. The government said that the existing system of professionals obtaining separate registrations from authorities based on jurisdiction has resulted in duplication and procedural delays.

Under the new system, each professional will be issued a unique statewide registration ID, which will be valid across all local bodies and planning authorities in Tamil Nadu. Eligibility will be as prescribed under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019.

Applications for registration will be submitted online through the SWP, with approval to be provided by DTCP district offices. Existing registered professionals on the SWP will be migrated to the new system, with their registrations remaining valid until expiry. Registration renewals should be completed online.

As per an Assembly announcement, registered engineers will approve residential buildings with an FSI area of up to 8,070 sq ft, commercial buildings (up to 3,230 sq ft), and factory buildings with a built-up area of up to 26,900 sq ft in approved industrial estates.