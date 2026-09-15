CM’s medals announced for 180 officers, personnel

CHENNAI: The state government has announced chief minister’s medals on the occasion of former chief minister C N Annadurai’s birth anniversary, honouring 180 outstanding officers and personnel from the police, fire and rescue services, prisons and correctional services, home guard, fingerprint bureau, and forensic sciences department.

Among the 180 personnel, R Rajasekar — fireman driver 8940 from the Nagercoil Fire and Rescue Station — has been awarded the Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for rescuing a nine-year-old boy swept away by strong currents at Lemuria Beach in Kanniyakumari in May.

Rajasekar was on his way home, after completing his night shift, when he was informed about two children, a boy and a girl, who had been pulled away from the shore by strong currents.

While the girl was rescued by members of the public, the boy was struggling about 100 metres off the shore. Rajasekar took a lifebuoy, swam into the sea, brought the boy safely to shore and administered first aid to him, saving his life.

The medals will be presented by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a ceremonial parade to be held at a later date.