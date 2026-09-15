Erode police clarify permission granted for Periyar birthday rally after Udhayanidhi’s criticism

CHENNAI/ERODE: Amid criticism, the Erode district police on Monday clarified that permission was not denied for a rally by Periyarist outfits in Erode on September 17. The clarification comes after reports claimed that police had denied permission for the rally.

According to police, a petition was submitted to the Erode Town Police Station on behalf of the Dravidar Kazhagam on Monday morning, seeking permission to hold a procession at 10:30 am to pay respects to Periyar statue at PS Park area. In a statement, the police said,

“An information circulated on Monday morning stated that permission had been denied for the Periyar birthday procession scheduled to take place in Erode on September 17.

But, the police have granted permission for the procession and issued a formal order. Therefore, the information that permission was denied is incorrect.”

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had condemned the police for allegedly denying permission for rallies planned by the Dravidar Kazhagam in Erode and by the DMK and other parties in Gudiyatham to mark the birth anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai on September 15.

Questioning the denial of permission, Udhayanidhi alleged that the police, which is under the control of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, had allowed rallies by right-wing organisations while refusing permission for events commemorating Periyar and Anna. Calling Vijay a “reels chief minister” for sidelining Periyar and Anna, Udhayanidhi said people are watching the chief minister’s “subservience and arrogance”.

Following criticism, the police have allowed the September 15 procession subject to conditions, including using only one side of the road and ensuring that traffic and public movement are not disrupted.