Fourfold hike in tuition fee aid for SC/ST students in private colleges in TN

COIMBATORE: After a gap of 15 years, the Social Justice department has revised the annual tuition fee assistance for SC/ST students studying in self-financing arts and science colleges in TN, raising it by nearly fourfold. The updated aid applies to students with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

As per a communication from the Social Justice department, the tuition fee for BSc, BCom and BCom (Hons), which was fixed at Rs 2,850 in 2011-12, has now been revised to Rs 11,250 per year in such colleges. Similarly, the tuition fee for MA, which was Rs 1,350, and MCom and MSc, which was Rs 2,850, has been revised to Rs 12,000 per annum.

The tuition fee for BA, which was Rs 1,350, and BBA, which was Rs 4,750, has also been revised to Rs 11,250 per year. The department has also fixed the tuition fee assistance for newly added undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses from this academic year.

In a recent letter to the directors of the Social Justice department, its secretary N Subbaiyan stated that tuition fee assistance is being offered to SC/ST students studying in self-financing colleges under the central government’s scholarship scheme.

“As self-financing colleges have hiked their tuition fee, it has come to light that SC/ST students are facing financial difficulties and are unable to continue their college education. The revised tuition fee assistance should be given to SC/ST students whose annual family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh,” the letter, a copy of which is with TNIE, said.