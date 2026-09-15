Heavy security, traffic curbs in place for Meenakshi temple consecration in TN

MADURAI: With lakhs of devotees expected to attend the consecration of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple on September 17, the district administration has announced extensive traffic restrictions, dedicated parking facilities and heightened security arrangements around the temple.

The consecration will be held between 7.40 am and 8.10 am on September 17. The Maha Poornahuthi and Kumbha procession will begin at 4 am, followed by special rituals at the Meenakshi and Sundareswarar shrines from 8.30 am to 10 am.

Public darshan will resume from 10 am. A special procession of deities through the four Masi streets will be held at 7 pm.

As part of the security arrangements, only valid pass holders will be permitted on the temple terrace between 5 am and 7 am. Devotees will have to use routes designated according to their colour-coded passes.

The public will be restricted to the four Avani Moola streets during the event. Viewing the ceremony from the rooftops of old or dilapidated buildings has been prohibited.