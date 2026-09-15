IIT-B gets ASI nod for excavation at 2,000-year-old burial sites in Kodaikanal

CHENNAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has granted approval to IIT Bombay for archaeological excavation at Kundadi (Maachur) inside Palani Hills forest in Kodaikanal of Dindigul district, where groups of iron-age megalithic burials have been identified. The proposal is currently pending with the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu.

The project, titled “Mortuary Landscape of Southern India”, is aimed at shedding light on burial practices, belief systems, and social and cultural life around 2,000 years ago.

Comparatively little archaeological work has examined megalithic burials in the Western Ghats, making the Palani Hills excavation significant, said Smriti Haricharan, who has been named the excavation director. Haricharan is an associate professor of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Bombay.

The ASI issued the approval on September 18, 2025, following the recommendation of its expert committee. The approval has been granted under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.

The proposed excavation will cover only a 5m x 5m area, with soil removed from inside and around the burials and replaced after the work. Researchers also plan to use new scientific technologies to map the burial distribution and understand the spatial pattern of the site.