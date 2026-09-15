Madurai temple consecration: Special trains, 285 buses announced to manage devotee rush

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: With a large number of devotees expected to converge in Madurai for the temple consecration, Southern Railway has announced special trains on Tambaram-Madurai section and Chennai-Madurai sections via Tiruchy to clear the rush.

Tambaram-Madurai superfast special will leave Tambaram at 9.40 pm on September 16 and reach Madurai at 5 am the next day. In return, Madurai-Tambaram superfast special will leave Madurai at 7 pm on September 17 and reach Tambaram at 3.20 am the next day. The train will have stoppages at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Virudachalam, Tiruchy and Dindigul.

The transport department has also announced 285 special buses to Madurai on September 16. On September 16, 50 special buses will be operated from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam to Madurai, depending on passenger demand.

Another 235 buses will be operated to Madurai from different parts of the state, including 30 each from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam and Theni, 25 from Aruppukottai, 10 from Virudhunagar and 20 from Dindigul.

In addition, 20 buses each will be operated within the Madurai region from Thirumangalam, Melur, Tiruppuvanam, Vadipatti, Natham, Poovandhi and Usilampatti, taking the number of additional local services to 140.