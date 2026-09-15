Minister Vanni Arasu’s village gets its first bus service since Independence

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Ayan Reddiyapatti, the native village of Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu, received its first government bus service since independence on Sunday. The minister flagged off the service.

In a post on X, Arasu said that while India had celebrated its 80th Independence Day, government bus service had reached his village for the first time only on Sunday. He recalled that his parents had always wanted him to do something for the welfare of the village. Though they are no longer alive, Arasu said he was leaving the village with the happiness of having fulfilled their wishes.

He said residents and elders from across communities had gathered to welcome the inaugural bus service and described its arrival as “another freedom” for the village. Arasu thanked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban for making the service possible.

Speaking to the media, Arasu said students from the village had earlier been walking at least 2 km to board buses to their schools. With the new service, students can now board the bus from their own village, he said.

The new service operates between Virudhunagar and Ayan Reddiyapatti. Arasu also travelled on the bus after flagging off the service.