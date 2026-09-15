Renovation of Rani Mangammal’s palace complex in TN underway at Rs 26 crore, to be completed next year

TIRUCHY: The renovation of the Rani Mangammal palace complex by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Tiruchy has gained momentum and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.The project is being carried out using funds from the PWD’s Heritage Wing, at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore.

The work began in mid-2025. The complex, constructed by Chokkanatha Nayak, a ruler of the Madurai Nayak dynasty during the Nayak period, had housed the taluk office, magistrate’s court, local fund office, government school, and police station until some time back.

The hall currently houses Government Museum. A traditional mixture of Sunnambu Kal (limestone), Kadukkai (Haritaki) and Karuppatti (jaggery) is being used for the restoration of the old structures. Officials said small-sized bricks, about one inch thick, known as ‘Sithu Kal’ which are traditionally used for sustainable architecture, are being used to replace the damaged portions of the structures.

“We are using the traditional mixture of limestone, jaggery and Kadukkai, as these organic ingredients improve the strength, flexibility and water-resistant properties of the mortar. We procure the Sithu bricks from Rajapalayam and Elayirampannai.

Around 60 masons specialising in traditional masonry are involved in the work, while retaining the architectural character and intricate details of the old buildings,” a senior PWD official told the TNIE.