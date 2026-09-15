Renovation of Rani Mangammal’s palace complex in TN underway at Rs 26 crore, to be completed next year

TIRUCHY: The renovation of the Rani Mangammal palace complex by the Heritage Wing of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Tiruchy has gained momentum and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.The project is being carried out using funds from the PWD’s Heritage Wing, at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore.
The work began in mid-2025. The complex, constructed by Chokkanatha Nayak, a ruler of the Madurai Nayak dynasty during the Nayak period, had housed the taluk office, magistrate’s court, local fund office, government school, and police station until some time back.
The hall currently houses Government Museum. A traditional mixture of Sunnambu Kal (limestone), Kadukkai (Haritaki) and Karuppatti (jaggery) is being used for the restoration of the old structures. Officials said small-sized bricks, about one inch thick, known as ‘Sithu Kal’ which are traditionally used for sustainable architecture, are being used to replace the damaged portions of the structures.
“We are using the traditional mixture of limestone, jaggery and Kadukkai, as these organic ingredients improve the strength, flexibility and water-resistant properties of the mortar. We procure the Sithu bricks from Rajapalayam and Elayirampannai.
Around 60 masons specialising in traditional masonry are involved in the work, while retaining the architectural character and intricate details of the old buildings,” a senior PWD official told the TNIE.
Welcoming the renovation, historian Dr R Kalaikovan, Director of the Dr Rajamanickanar Historical Research Centre, told the TNIE that the entire Rani Mangammal building complex at Town Hall should be restored. He also urged the authorities to take steps to encourage students to visit the site and learn about its history.
He further urged the district administration to identify other historically significant structures in the region and take steps to restore and preserve them as heritage assets.
The Heritage Wing of the PWD carries out the restoration and hands over the structures to the district administration. Officials said a decision on whether the renovated buildings would be used for official purposes or preserved as heritage monuments would be taken later.