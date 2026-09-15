Road median greenery withers amid poor maintenance, water shortage concerns in TN's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Much of the city’s greenery is being replaced by big buildings and long stretches of roads. One has to pause for a minute to get a fresh breath of air. During these times, a kutty step of beautifying the city becomes a blessing. One such step was taken up by Tiruchy Corporation, who had been planting flowering plants on road medians to promote greenery. But, recently plants installed along the centre medians of several important roads have withered due to poor maintenance, raising concerns among residents and environmental activists.

Since 2018, around 25,000 to 30,000 plants and flowering pots have been placed along major roads, including Pudukkottai Road, Puthur High Road, Anna Nagar Link Road, EVR Road, Bharathidasan Road, and East Boulevard Road. To ensure regular watering, the Corporation had established borewells along the stretches and fixed drip irrigation systems.

Fencing has also been installed at some locations to protect the plants from damage caused by vehicles and pedestrians. However, residents pointed out that the corporation should have made alternative arrangements to protect the plants during water shortage, including supplying water through lorries.

Sources said irregular maintenance of the drip irrigation system could be one of the reasons for the problem. Water may not be reaching all plants as some pipes or drip outlets could be blocked, damaged or malfunctioning.

The recent dry conditions in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers have also contributed to water shortages in the city over the past two months. Environmental activists have urged the civic body to remove dead plants and replace them with fresh saplings.