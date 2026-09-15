Rule 110 comes under scrutiny as TVK government relies on provision for key announcements

CHENNAI: The use of Rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly has once again gained prominence, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay having delivered 17 of his 18 statements under the provision since the TVK government assumed office.

The statements covered more than 35 announcements, marking a major shift towards a style of legislative communication that bypasses questioning, as the rule allows the chief minister or a minister to make announcements on the floor without any immediate debate.

Over the last several decades, legislators have used Rule 110 to announce major policy decisions, new schemes, and to make statements on matters of public importance.

Although the provision has a long history in the Tamil Nadu legislature, an excessive reliance on the rule for routine governance would bypass legislative scrutiny, warned former officials.

Former Assembly speaker M Appavu told the TNIE that Rule 110 should be used sparingly and restricted to matters of public importance, such as announcements on action taken during natural disasters, citing Tamils stranded in Nepal during the recent flash floods.

A former Assembly secretary said that announcements made under Rule 110 bypassed normal budgetary scrutiny, as a significant number of them were delivered after the House had passed the demands for grants for the departments concerned. Consequently, funding for these schemes must be added through supplementary estimates, a practice that should be stopped, said the former official.