TN farmers seek compensation for Kuruvai losses, special package for samba season

NAGAPATTINAM: Paddy farmers who could not take up cultivation and lost their livelihood during the kuruvai season, or lost crops due to lack of water, have urged the state government to provide compensation and extend kuruvai package benefits to samba crops.

The state government announced a Rs 134-crore kuruvai special package to help paddy farmers tackle the crisis arising out of non-release of water from the Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12. The aim was to encourage farmers to raise paddy using alternative irrigation sources such as filter point wells.

The government, however, has not announced any assistance to farmers who were unable to take up kuruvai cultivation and lost their livelihood. Official figures show that around 28,000 farmers cultivated kuruvai paddy over nearly 30,000 hectares in Nagapattinam in 2025, while this year only around 1,100 farmers have taken up cultivation in about 1,720 hectares.

In Tiruvarur, the number of farmers engaged in kuruvai cultivation fell from 59,885 in 2025 to 38,330 in 2026, while the cultivated area declined from 77,573 hectares to 46,338 hectares. This suggests that around 26,900 farmers in Nagapattinam and 21,555 farmers in Tiruvarur could not benefit under the kuruvai special package.