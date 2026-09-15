TN gets Rs 12,300 cr investment boost

CHENNAI: During Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s official visit to the United Kingdom, a Tamil Nadu state delegation signed multiple agreements in London on Monday, securing investment commitments worth Rs 12,300 crore.

The projects span key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, electrical equipment production, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and are expected to create approximately 10,000 high-value jobs across the state.

A major part of the investment comes from Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, which, alongside its European and UK joint venture partners, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 11,000 crore. The mega-project is expected to create nearly 7,000 employment opportunities for the TN workforce.

The MoU was signed by Barrie Painter, Global Head, Marketing and Communications, Samvardhana Motherson International Group, and Deepak Jacob, Managing Director, Guidance, Tamil Nadu government.

The proposed investment will cover design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics facilities and is expected to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing, engineering and automotive-related activities.

The Motherson commitment is the first major investment announcement from London since the CM arrived in the UK capital as part of his visit to attract investments to TN.