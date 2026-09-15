TN govt releases social security pensions to 19.7 lakh people

CHENNAI: The state government made extraordinary efforts to coordinate with multiple agencies, including the RBI, to ensure that social security pensions were credited to 19.71 lakh beneficiaries on Monday, despite it being a bank holiday.

A total of Rs 238.76 crore was released, including Rs 185.95 crore from state government funds and Rs 52.81 crore from the union government, said an official statement from the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

The beneficiaries include those covered under three social security pension schemes — old-age pension, widow pension and disability pension. Despite continuous holidays from September 11 to 14, the entire payment process was completed within a limited time window, the statement said.