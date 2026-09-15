TNIE Tourism Summit to showcase Indian states

An insightful lecture by Additional Secretary and DG, Tourism, Suman Billa; presentations from four state tourism secretaries; talks by travel influencers; and a discussion by musicians across genres. The second edition of The New Indian Express’ Tourism Summit to be held in Chennai on Tuesday will focus on the challenges and opportunities in domestic travel.

The summit will highlight the spirit of competitive federalism among states that are playing to their strengths. From heritage tourism in Ladakh to wildlife parks, religious destinations and historic sites in Madhya Pradesh, from the epic battle centres of Haryana to the unusual surprises offered by Chhattisgarh, the Tourism Summit 2026 will showcase the best of India.

The tourism summit will also hear from travel influencers; musicians who are discovering new public spaces for their performances; a senior travel executive who specializes in marketing spiritual destinations; and a veteran archivist who made Chennai her home 56 years ago.

Add to that a session on building communities through conversations and the Tourism Summit promises a wealth of information on how to boost India’s tourism potential from within.

Domestic tourism has emerged as a major powerhouse with travellers spending over $200 billion a year, which is 86% of all tourism spending in the country. Industry projections indicate that the domestic tourism market could reach $35 trillion by 2029.