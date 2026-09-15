Woman dies by suicide in TN, RDO inquiry ordered

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman died by suicide at her home near Puzhal on Sunday, amid alleged marital discord. Police have begun an inquiry after her family accused her husband of assaulting her.

Police have initiated proceedings under BNSS Section 194 (unnatural death). As the couple had been married for three years, an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has also been ordered.

The deceased, K Bhavani, had married Karthick in 2023 in a love-cum-arranged marriage. On Sunday night, Karthick informed Bhavani’s family about her death.

Her relatives subsequently approached the police, alleging that he had killed her and attempted to pass off the death as suicide. Police assured the family that their allegations would be probed and sent Bhavani’s body for postmortem.

Police said no offence relating to abetment of suicide has been invoked so far.

(In case of suicidal thoughts, seek help at TN health helpline 104)