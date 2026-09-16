Anbil Mahesh booked in school approval fraud case; CCB raids six premises in Chennai, Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has registered a case against former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with an alleged fraud involving money collected from private schools by promising government approvals. The case was registered based on witness statements, documents and electronic evidence gathered during the investigation.

Following this, the CCB on Wednesday morning conducted simultaneous searches at four premises belonging to Poyyamozhi in Chennai and Tiruchy, and two premises linked to his aide, Valadi Karthik, in Chennai and Tiruchy. The searches are part of the probe into the alleged financial transactions and links between the accused and government officials.

In Tiruchy, the search at Poyyamozhi’s residence in Thennur Anna Nagar began at around 7.30 am. A large number of DMK supporters gathered outside the residence as the search was underway. Former minister K N Nehru also reached the residence and waited outside.