Anbil Mahesh booked in school approval fraud case; CCB raids six premises in Chennai, Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has registered a case against former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with an alleged fraud involving money collected from private schools by promising government approvals. The case was registered based on witness statements, documents and electronic evidence gathered during the investigation.
Following this, the CCB on Wednesday morning conducted simultaneous searches at four premises belonging to Poyyamozhi in Chennai and Tiruchy, and two premises linked to his aide, Valadi Karthik, in Chennai and Tiruchy. The searches are part of the probe into the alleged financial transactions and links between the accused and government officials.
In Tiruchy, the search at Poyyamozhi’s residence in Thennur Anna Nagar began at around 7.30 am. A large number of DMK supporters gathered outside the residence as the search was underway. Former minister K N Nehru also reached the residence and waited outside.
Speaking to reporters, Nehru said several important DMK leaders were being targeted by the TVK. He said he had not been allowed inside and that Anbil Mahesh had spoken to him over the phone and asked him to come after the search was completed. Nehru said he would return to the residence after attending a meeting.
The case was initially registered based on a complaint by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, alleging that private school managements were cheated after paying money to secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, DTCP approval and other government clearances.
The CCB arrested B T Arasakumar, 59, of Saligramam, on June 27, and he was subsequently detained under the Goondas Act. Two other persons have also been arrested. Police have questioned more than 250 people, including School Education Department officials, and seized government records.
The preliminary investigation found that money running into several crores was collected from 177 private schools. Police have also identified and frozen 20 bank accounts linked to Arasakumar and his family, and 29 accounts linked to A2 Muthukumaran. Searches had earlier been conducted at their residences, offices, school premises and the DPI campus.