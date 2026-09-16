Anbil Mahesh summoned to appear before CCB after eight-hour search at premises in Chennai, Tiruchy

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been summoned to appear before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai on September 18, following extensive searches lasting over eight hours at his premises in Chennai and Tiruchy on Wednesday.

Speaking after the searches in Tiruchy, Anbil Mahesh said more than 20 officials from the Chennai CCB arrived at his residence around 7.40 am and conducted a “complete and detailed search” of the house till 3.40 pm.

“Every room, every drawer was checked. We fully cooperated. The officials themselves said such cooperation is rare,” he told reporters.

He said several documents related to his tenure as School Education Minister in the DMK regime were taken, including district-wise review files on Class 10 and 12 results and policy-related records of the education department. “These are official and academic records. Nothing illegal was found,” he asserted.