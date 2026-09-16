DMK MP A Raja, MLA Sekarbabu booked for remarks on Vijay, minister

At the protest, Raja questioned Nirmal Kumar’s parentage while defending DMK president MK Stalin, and criticised Vijay’s gesture in the Assembly, which the DMK interpreted as mocking Stalin’s alleged prison assault.

Separately, the North Beach police have registered a case against Harbour MLA and former minister Sekarbabu under sections 296 (obscene acts and songs), 352, 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups), 353(1) and (2) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS.

Speaking at a protest held near the Chennai collectorate on September 12, Sekarbabu called the CM’s corruption allegations “cinema-style dialogues” while also using alleged derogatory words to attack him over his “escape” from Karur after the 2025 stampede.

On September 13, at least 200 persons, including Mayor R Priya, were booked for allegedly holding a protest without permission.