DMK president Stalin falls ill, DMK postpones Mupperum Vizha

CHENNAI: The DMK has postponed its ‘Mupperum Vizha’ scheduled to be held at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Tuesday, citing party president and former chief minister M K Stalin’s illness.

‘Mupperum Vizha’ marks the birth anniversaries of social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy and former chief minister C N Annadurai, along with the founding day of the DMK party. In a statement, party general secretary Duraimurugan said the event has been postponed as Stalin has developed a fever. A fresh date for the event would be announced later.

The announcement came on the occasion of Annadurai’s birth anniversary, with senior leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, Duraimurugan and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, paying floral tributes to Anna’s statue at Valluvar Kottam.