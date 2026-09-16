Left promises strong campaign against ‘ally’ TVK

CHENNAI: The Left parties on Tuesday announced their candidates for the bye-election to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved seats at a press conference in Chennai jointly addressed by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary P Aasaithambi.
CPM has fielded P Sugandhi, state committee member and general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, in Madurantakam. The CPI has fielded P Lakshmanan, a construction worker and party’s Dharapuram taluk committee secretary, as its candidate in Dharapuram.
After announcing the candidates, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties will strongly campaign on why voters should not support the TVK candidates in the bypoll.
Shanmugam clarified that while the Left parties continue to back the TVK government, the support is not unconditional. “Our support to the government does not mean that we are responsible for or support all its decisions,” he stated.
He criticised the TVK for fielding the same two candidates who, according to him, had defected to another party just 20 days after their previous election victory. He then questioned what guarantee is there that they would not switch parties yet again.
Shanmugam said the bye-election is not about changing the government and should not be compared with the next Lok Sabha election. The Left parties would focus their campaign on why people should vote for their candidates and why a stronger Left presence is needed in Tamil Nadu, he said.
Urging people to support the Left, CPI state secretary Veerapandian said unemployment, rural livelihood issues, lack of facilities in rural hospitals and the growing privatisation of education and healthcare needed greater discussion in the Assembly. CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary Aasaithambi said the Left parties would work together to build an alternative political platform in Tamil Nadu.
AMMK extends support to AIADMK candidates
Chennai: The AIADMK, which has fielded its candidates for the bypolls, sought the support of the AMMK and Puthiya Thamizhagam by calling on AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and Puthiya Thamizhagam president K Krishnasamy, on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters after meeting AIADMK leaders, Dhinakaran exuded confidence that the AIADMK will win both constituencies and the AMMK will work for their victory.
The AIADMK candidates will be filing their papers in both constituencies on Wednesday, the last date for filing nominations. Former minister KP Munusamy will oversee the election work in Madurantakam, while Dindigul C Srinivasan will oversee poll work in Dharapuram.
Till Tuesday, 35 nominations have been filed by 27 candidates in both seats. Scrutiny of papers will take place on September 17. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is September 19.
Suganya files papers, DMK confident of Dharapuram win
Tiruppur: DMK candidate S Suganya and 10 independents filed their nomination papers for the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll on Tuesday. Returning Officer A Felix Raja received the nominations from Suganya. Erode MP KE Prakash, former minister and DMK deputy general secretary MP Saminathan and others were present.
“DMK will achieve a massive victory in Dharapuram,” Saminathan said, adding voters will reject TVK candidate P Sathyabhama for resigning from the MLA post and subsequently joining another party.
He further stated that the DMK would not be affected by the CPI entering the poll fray. Meanwhile, Suganya’s husband, M Manivasagam, has filed nomination papers as the alternative candidate for the DMK.
Ten independents also filed their papers. TVK and AIADMK candidates are expected to submit their papers on Wednesday, the last day for filing nomination.