Left promises strong campaign against ‘ally’ TVK

CHENNAI: The Left parties on Tuesday announced their candidates for the bye-election to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved seats at a press conference in Chennai jointly addressed by CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(ML) Liberation state secretary P Aasaithambi.

CPM has fielded P Sugandhi, state committee member and general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, in Madurantakam. The CPI has fielded P Lakshmanan, a construction worker and party’s Dharapuram taluk committee secretary, as its candidate in Dharapuram.

After announcing the candidates, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties will strongly campaign on why voters should not support the TVK candidates in the bypoll.

Shanmugam clarified that while the Left parties continue to back the TVK government, the support is not unconditional. “Our support to the government does not mean that we are responsible for or support all its decisions,” he stated.