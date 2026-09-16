Madras HC refuses to stay by-polls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, asks ECI to examine early resignations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the Election Commission of India to examine the ‘peculiar situation’ of early resignations and come up with a solution to address it and prevent horse trading from recurring.

It stated, "If the people are giving a mandate to an MLA by electing him to the post, he is obligated to serve them"

Division Bench, including Justices SM Subramaniam and K Govindarajan heard a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate K Suthan, of Chennai, seeking to stay the by-elections being conducted in Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

The by-elections were necessitated by the resignation of AIADMK MLAs who are now seeking re-election under the ruling TVK. The petitioner prayed for the court to stay the bypolls until his petition seeking to make the resigned MLAs bear the costs of the polls is decided.

The Bench, however, refused to stay the polls, stating that the election process cannot be stopped once it is set in motion.

Referring to the arguments of senior counsel R Singaravelan, the Bench raised certain queries to the ECI as to whether there are any guidelines to deal with the ‘peculiar situation’ of an MLA resigning the post soon after being elected and seeking re-election in the by-election which is necessitated by the very resignation.