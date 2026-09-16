Madurai temple trustee board chief: No place for politics in spiritual events

MADURAI: The board of trustees of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple expressed concerns over the issue of invitations and passes for the consecration scheduled for September 17.

Speaking to reporters, chairperson of the board of trustees Rukmani Palanivelrajan, mother of former minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, said there was confusion regarding the issuance of passes and invitations to donors and patrons, and urged the authorities “to keep politics out of the spiritual event”.

She said there were conflicting reports about the number of passes – 9,000 or 11,000 – that were issued, and questioned the authorities if invitations were sent to all donors and patrons. “The board had given a list of invitees, but the temple had not taken it into consideration,” she alleged.