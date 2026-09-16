Secretariat plan ignores our claim to ancestral land: TN Fishers

CHENNAI: Fishermen from several coastal settlements in Chennai have opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct a new Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex in Mylapore, arguing that it threatens the limited land available for their livelihood while ignoring their long-standing claim over ancestral land. For fishermen of Mullikuppam and neighbouring settlements, the announcement has revived an old land dispute.

C Devan, a second-generation fisherman from Mullikuppam, called the move a “betrayal”.

“Survey nos. 4592 and 4593 are historically associated with Mullikuppam and include the areas where our ancestors lived and worshipped at an ancestral temple. This land has to be allocated back to the fishermen,” he said.

Fishermen allege that the project will affect at least 10 coastal settlements, including Mullima Nagar, Nambikkai Nagar, Bhavani Kuppam, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dooming Kuppam, Irudhayapuram, Selvaraj Gramam, Nocchi Nagar and Nocchikuppam.

They trace their claim to the 1950s, when the Madras City Improvement Trust identified their settlement for slum improvement. The original plan, they said, envisaged individual houses, roads, water supply, streetlights, toilets and common spaces to store fishing equipment.