Sept unusually hot, TN buying power at avg Rs 20/ unit: Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Amid continuing power outages and a decline in wind power generation, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is procuring electricity at an average cost of Rs 20 per unit, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said on Tuesday.

The power utility had previously procured electricity at Rs 22 per unit or more during summer and peak hours.

“Recently, we procured 2,000 MW of power. Though electricity was purchased at different rates, the average cost worked out to Rs 20 per unit,” the minister said at a press conference.

“Many states are resorting to load shedding as they are not willing to procure costly power. But states like TN and AP are taking steps in the interest of consumers,” he said.

Explaining the reasons for the costly purchase, Nirmal Kumar said Tamil Nadu is experiencing unusually hot weather this September compared to the same period last year, resulting in a rise in electricity demand. “As a result, power demand has increased. To maintain uninterrupted supply, we have no option but to procure power at such a high price,” he said.

The minister said TNPDCL has procured another 1,500 MW through short-term arrangements on Tuesday to meet the additional demand.

However, Nirmal Kumar said the state government’s policy is to rely mainly on long-term power purchase agreements, as these would ensure stable supply and help maintain predictable costs. He said the power utility would have to enter into agreements with private power generators in the first week of October to secure electricity through long-term arrangements.