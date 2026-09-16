Thousand fever camps to be held in TN daily; 4.34 lakh people benefit so far

CHENNAI: Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare KG Arunraj said that to tackle seasonal illnesses, TN has conducted 11,322 special fever camps from August 28 till Monday, benefiting over 4.34 lakh people, with plans to operate 1,000 camps daily statewide.

Of these, 3,401 were identified as fever cases, 17,024 were cough/cold cases, and 436 were diarrhea cases. Talking to reporters during the White Coat Ceremony held at the Madras Medical College for the 2026-2027 academic year, Arunraj said there are 15,933 positive cases and nine fatalities so far in 2026.

In 2025, the total cases were 25,585. As part of preventive measures, 25,645 anti-mosquito workers are deployed daily across TN for door-to-door inspection and removal of stagnant rainwater and breeding sites.