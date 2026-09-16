TN CM’s London visit pushes Kamarajar breakfast scheme expansion to Sept 22

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has postponed the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to classes 6-8 in government and government-aided schools to September 22.

The launch, originally scheduled for September 17, Periyar EV Ramasamy’s birth anniversary, has now been postponed as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is currently in London and is scheduled to return to Chennai only on September 17.

According to a communication sent by the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department to all district collectors, the expansion will be launched by the CM on September 22.

The scheme will be rolled out across all districts on the same day, except Chengalpattu and Tiruppur, where the Model Code of Conduct is in force following the announcement of bye-elections in the Maduranthagam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.