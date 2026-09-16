TN Journalist Damodharan Prakash held for posting defamatory video about woman YouTube host

CHENNAI: The Adambakkam police on Wednesday arrested 58-year-old Damodharan Prakash, a YouTuber and journalist, for allegedly uploading a defamatory YouTube video making false and objectionable claims about Malathi (38), who works as a host for the ‘Savukku Media’ YouTube channel.

As per the complaint, Prakash, who works with a weekly magazine, along with another host, allegedly uploaded a video with an objectionable title on the ‘King 24 X 7’ YouTube channel in January 2026.

The video allegedly displayed Malathi’s photographs and made false, defamatory and objectionable claims about her personal life, including that she was suffering from a sexually transmitted disease.

The police registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Information Technology Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

A police team conducted an inquiry and arrested Prakash on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway.