TN notifies norms for mental health facilities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified new regulations for mental health establishments, making registration mandatory and prescribing minimum standards for infrastructure, services and staffing, while safeguarding patients’ rights and dignity.

The regulations cover standalone mental health establishments, psychiatric departments of medical colleges, psychiatric wards in multi-speciality hospitals, de-addiction centres and psychosocial rehabilitation centres.

Under the new norms, establishments must provide at least six square metres of space per bed and have separate wards for men, women, boys and girls. They must also provide a gender-neutral ward for patients who do not wish to be housed in a male or female ward. Facilities are required to ensure adequate sanitation, ventilation, lighting and safe drinking water.

The regulations state that physical restraint can be used only when necessary to prevent imminent harm and with the approval of a psychiatrist. The patient’s family member or nominated representative must be informed within 24 hours of the restraint being used.

The norms also prescribe staffing requirements, including daily psychiatric review of inpatients at major mental health establishments. Facilities must provide nutritious food without restricting the quantity served, allow inpatients to meet their families during visiting hours and have a grievance-redressal mechanism. Patient records must be preserved for at least 10 years.