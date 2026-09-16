TN notifies norms for mental health facilities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified new regulations for mental health establishments, making registration mandatory and prescribing minimum standards for infrastructure, services and staffing, while safeguarding patients’ rights and dignity.
The regulations cover standalone mental health establishments, psychiatric departments of medical colleges, psychiatric wards in multi-speciality hospitals, de-addiction centres and psychosocial rehabilitation centres.
Under the new norms, establishments must provide at least six square metres of space per bed and have separate wards for men, women, boys and girls. They must also provide a gender-neutral ward for patients who do not wish to be housed in a male or female ward. Facilities are required to ensure adequate sanitation, ventilation, lighting and safe drinking water.
The regulations state that physical restraint can be used only when necessary to prevent imminent harm and with the approval of a psychiatrist. The patient’s family member or nominated representative must be informed within 24 hours of the restraint being used.
The norms also prescribe staffing requirements, including daily psychiatric review of inpatients at major mental health establishments. Facilities must provide nutritious food without restricting the quantity served, allow inpatients to meet their families during visiting hours and have a grievance-redressal mechanism. Patient records must be preserved for at least 10 years.
CCTV cameras must be installed in common areas, with footage preserved for at least three months. De-addiction and psychosocial rehabilitation centres cannot admit people requiring acute psychiatric or medical care and must transfer them to appropriate facilities.
The regulations also recognise sheltered and supported accommodation for people who can live independently but require support. Such facilities must be registered, have a professional social worker visit at least once a week and cannot accommodate more than five residents in a unit.
All mental health establishments, except those under the control of the Central government, must register with the State Mental Health Authority. The Authority will maintain a digital register of mental health professionals and publish a district-wise list annually.
The TN State Mental Health Authority had released the draft regulations in March 2026, inviting suggestions and objections until April 30. The final regulations have now been notified under Section 123 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.