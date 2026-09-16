TNIE Tourism Summit: ‘India needs to develop more global destinations to meet rising demand’

CHENNAI: India’s tourism sector needs to rapidly expand supply to keep pace with booming domestic demand, as travellers are increasingly comparing Indian destinations with overseas options, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Suman Billa said on Tuesday, while speaking at TNIE’s Tourism Summit 2026.

The event was inaugurated with a welcome song and lighting of traditional lamp by TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon, TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Suman Billa. Menon delivered the welcome address, pointing out that the theme of the event was ‘India: Where Journeys Begin’. The effort, she said, was not just about bringing the world to India, but also about encouraging India to discover itself.

Billa said that one of the ways to attract travellers was to develop more global destinations within the country. He cited the examples of Kumarakom, Ekta Nagar and the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to drive home his point. “Kumarakom in Kerala has been developed over a period of 20 years. The community has come together to create experiences, and has generated local livelihoods. It supports the ecology and environment,” he said.