Two scholars from TN await award letters as Bristol classes begin

CHENNAI: At least 25 students selected under the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) for 2026-27 and admitted to the University of Bristol in the UK are yet to receive their confirmed award letters from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, preventing them from applying for student visas even as classes have begun. At least two of the students are from TN.

In a letter dated September 15, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan urged Union Minister Virendra Kumar to intervene. He pointed out that the University of Bristol’s academic programme commenced on September 14.

AR Nikesh, an NOS scholar from TN, told TNIE Bristol was among the preferred universities for applicants as students who had completed their undergraduate studies in English could meet its English-language requirement without taking IELTS. “Despite completing the selection process, students are now being made to wait for the confirmation letters without receiving clear answers from the centre,” he said.