Ailing elephant mom dies in TN's Anamalai Tiger Reserve, forest dept monitors calf

TIRUPPUR: A 40-year-old ailing female elephant died in the Udumalaipet Forest Range, under Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

According to the forest department, local tribal villagers informed forest personnel on September 14 that a sick female elephant was moving in the Nadumalai area along with its calf.

Based on the information, forest staff searched the area and spotted the elephants on Tuesday evening. The female elephant appeared extremely weak and was struggling to walk. Its calf, about two-year-old, was also found to be weak and exhausted.

The condition of the female elephant and its calf was immediately reported to the higher officials on Tuesday evening, and arrangements were made to provide necessary medical treatment.

On Wednesday, a team of forest veterinarians left for the spot to examine and treat both the female elephant and the calf. However, before the veterinary team could reach the location, the female elephant had died.

Then the department has initiated necessary procedures, including a postmortem examination and other prescribed protocols, to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

"The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at 8 am on Thursday. The calf is being closely monitored by the forest department. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure its health, safety and well-being," an official said.