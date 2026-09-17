Booze party for new car ends in twin murder in TN's Sivaganga; suspects on the run

SIVAGANGA: A liquor party to celebrate the purchase of a new car turned fatal after two friends were allegedly chased and hacked to death by a group of unidentified men at Kodikaadu Kanmoi in Sivaganga on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Devendran (35) of Kunthani and Poopandi (30) of Maravamangalam in Sivaganga.

According to police, the duo was consuming liquor with a group of unidentified persons after Devendran bought a new car. Following an alleged dispute, the men chased the duo from the spot where they were consuming liquor to the waterbody and hacked them to death.

The assailants allegedly mutilated the victims’ faces before fleeing the scene. On being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

The new car was found completely damaged. Police also recovered a few sets of slippers and liquor bottles.

Five special teams under Sivaganga DSP A Amala Advin was formed to identify and arrest the assailants.

A police officer involved in the investigation said the exact reason for the murders would be known only after their arrest. Preliminary inquiry revealed that around six persons had chased the duo from the liquor consumption point to the waterbody, where their bodies were found.