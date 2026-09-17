Coimbatore airport expansion master plan awaits nod

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore International Airport is awaiting a nod from the Cabinet for its expansion master plan and has already received approval from NITI Aayog, said Airport Director Mohammed Arif on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons at the airport on the sidelines of a briefing ahead of the Yatri Seva Abhiyan, he said the 627 acres required for the master plan had already been acquired and handed over to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

He also said that by the end of this year, expansion works, such as the construction of pillars in the domestic security hold area would be completed.

“We are planning another new terminal building, which will have a capacity of 12 million passengers annually. It is a mega project being executed at a cost of Rs 2,132 crore. We have applied for environmental clearance.

We have crossed one step and, moreover, in the second step, we got approval from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and they will issue the terms of reference (ToR). Based on that, we have to submit the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” said Arif.