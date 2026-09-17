Construction worker tipped off gang in Tiruvallur ATM heist

CHENNAI: The arrest of three persons, all natives of West Bengal, on Wednesday revealed the role of a construction worker in the break-in at the Hitachi Payment Services ATM at Mettukandigai in Koodapakkam near Vellavedu in Tiruvallur district on September 5.

The worker allegedly tipped off his associates in West Bengal, helping a seven-member gang break open the ATM containing around Rs 12 lakh, and flee with the cash.

The three arrested have been identified as Sarfar Khan (53), Samir (36) and Rasul (28), and they have been remanded in judicial custody.

As per the preliminary investigation, the worker, who is yet to be nabbed, was working at a construction site located nearly 500 metres from the ATM. The police said most of the members in the seven-member gang, with whom the worker shared the information, earn a living by collecting and selling garbage.