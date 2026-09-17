Court puts on hold HR&CE takeover of Madurai temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday kept in abeyance an order passed by the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE), Dindigul, on August 31, for taking administrative control of the Muthalamman and Mariamman temple of Uthapuram village in Madurai.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and R Poornima gave the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by G Pandi, a resident of the village, The judges also issued statutory notice to the joint commissioner.

Uthapuram witnessed communal riots in the past, including erection and demolition of an untouchability wall. After a dispute arose between two communities regarding the administration and form of worship, the temple was closed by authorities in 2015. It was reopened based on the order passed by a single judge of the high court in July 2024.

Pandi stated in his petition that while disposing of an appeal filed by the Madurai district collector challenging the single judge’s order in April last year, a division bench had directed the collector not to prevent him and his community members from administering the temple.