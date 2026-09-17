IIT-Madras' framework gauging climate change impact on coastal regions out

CHENNAI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed what is said to be an integrated framework to assess the impact of climate change on the country’s coastal regions and identify practical measures to protect infrastructure, ecosystems and communities.

The research was carried out at IIT-M’s Centre of Excellence on Climate Change Impacts on Coastal Infrastructure and Adaptation Strategies, supported by the Department of Science and Technology.

The framework addresses major threats such as cyclones, storm surge, coastal flooding, shoreline erosion and extreme rainfall.

The framework includes advanced climate and cyclone models designed for the Indian coastline and a new wind-merging technique that improves storm-surge prediction.

Researchers also prepared flood inundation maps for Chennai to support disaster preparedness and urban planning.