Madras HC directs Centre to process sanction to try IAS officers in two months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the centre to process the request of the state government to accord sanction to prosecute two IAS officers within two months in the alleged irregularities of Rs 98.25 crore committed in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations.

The matter pertains to the tenders awarded during the tenure of senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani as minister for municipal administration and water supply between 2014 and 2018.

The court also directed the centre to duly intimate the decision to the state government within the time frame. Justice N Anand Venkatesh issued the directions while hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam.

The sanction has been sought to prosecute K S Kandasamy, who had served as deputy commissioner (works) with the Greater Chennai Corporation, and Vijaya Karthikeyan, then commissioner of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

Sushil Kumar Patil, joint secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, submitted that the records have been forwarded to the Central Vigilance Commission for perusal and the documents, once returned, would be sent to the PMO.

He also promised the court that the process would be completed within two months. Recording the submission, the judge posted the hearing to November 12.